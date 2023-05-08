RLC Gears up as Partner for Bacolod Super City

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) is delighted to be a partner of the City of Bacolod in its goal to be a Super City by 2025. The city intends to develop the local Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry as an engine of economic growth.

The local government of Bacolod, under the leadership of Mayor Albee Benitez, has just concluded the first Bacolod IT-BPM Conference and Expo which was held at RLC’s newly completed Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod 2 building.

Mayor Albee Benitez thanking the partners and stakeholders who attended Bacolod’s first IT-BPM Conference and Expo.

The event, a collaboration between Robinsons Offices and the local government of Bacolod City, gathered various stakeholders with the end goal of promoting the city as a prime Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) destination.

This vision is line with the thrust of IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines, Inc. (IBPAP) to generate more jobs in the countryside. In its Roadmap 2028, the goal is to generate 1.1 million new jobs by 2028 and 55 percent of these are projected to be coming from the countryside.

“We recognize that Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing are our city’s economic drivers. Therefore, we must take good care of these industries and find more ways on how we can expand for more employment,” said Mayor Benitez.

All smiles from the representatives of Bacolod City’s LGU, Robinsons Offices, IT-BPM industry, and other industry partners.

He added that, “I ensure this sector that the city will continuously work in providing reliable power for our BPO companies and strengthen the department to attend to the needs of the industry. Thank you to all our partners and stakeholders who attended our IT-BPM Conference and Expo today, April 4, 2023, Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod 2.”

Lauding Mayor Benitez for the very successful event, RLC Vice-President and Office Leasing Head Mr. J.P. Balboa said Robinsons Offices is excited to work closely with Bacolod City to attract more investments and locators to the city.

“Bacolod holds a special place in the heart of Robinsons Land. We were among the first to commit to the development of the city’s economy by building its very first full-service mall,” he said.

Balboa noted that, the Robinsons Offices will play a vital role in the future envisioned for Bacolod as it shares in the aspiration to attract more investments that turn into jobs and opportunities for its residents.

“We want to attract more companies to locate in the City of Smiles so that the vision of Bacolod Super City 2025 will soon become a reality. We intend to do this by providing the right facilities and amenities for your workplace requirements. Companies can be certain that Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod’s world class offices are ready to take on the demands of 24 x 7 BPO operations today and onwards,” he said.

Balboa added that, “We dream of the day when the citizens of Bacolod City will no longer need to go abroad or to other cities for work. The more IT-BPM companies locate in the city, the more this dream can become a reality.”

Discussing different strategies on how to transform Bacolod into a Super City. (L-R) Mayor Albee Benitez – Bacolod City Mayor, Councilor Vladimir Gonzalez – Bacolod City Councilor, Mr. JP Balboa – RLC Vice-President and Office Leasing Head, Mr. Jonathan De Luzuriaga – Spring Valley Tech Corp. President and CEO, Ms. Agnes Marie Therese Chang – Spring Valley Tech Corp. Business Development and Accounts Management Director, Councilor Jason Villarosa – Bacolod City Councilor.

RLC firmly believes that Bacolod City has so much to offer the IT-BPM industry and, backed by its experience and solid reputation, Robinsons Offices is primed to be its preferred partner for workspaces.

Just like all RLC Offices throughout the country, Cybergate Bacolod 2 is built specifically to suit the needs of IT-BPM firms in order to operate efficiently in an environment-friendly workplace that has the comfort, security, and convenience of tenants and their staff in mind.

The building is prominently located along Bacolod City’s Lacson Street which is easily accessible to public transportation and close to residential communities, hotels, commercial, and lifestyle centers.

Two thumbs up: Mayor Albee Benitez and Mr. JP Balboa show their optimism for Bacolod City’s bright future.

It also has direct access to the wide selection of retail, service, and dining options at the Robinsons Place Bacolod mall.

As preferred by IT-BPM locators, the building features large and efficient floor plates, dual telco entrances, 24/7 operations capability, customer-centric 24-hour engineering support, 100 percent back-up power with N+1 utility, 24/7 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF/VRV) system, as well as green and sustainable building features.

These features can also be found in other Robinsons Offices located in key and major cities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. As IT-BPM firms seek to expand beyond Mega Manila and Luzon, Robinsons Offices continues to increase its presence in the Visayas and its widening footprint now includes Cebu and Iloilo aside from Bacolod.

In response to consistent demand for its brand of offices, Robinsons Land is also in the process of growing its presence in these key cities with expansion projects such as Cybergate Iloilo Towers 2 and 3 as well as Cybergate Galleria Cebu.

Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod 2 prominently situated along Bacolod City’s Lacson Street.

While ramping up the construction of its projects in the countryside, RLC also continues to grow its portfolio in various cities of Metro Manila where there is still demand for more office space. These projects in the nation’s capital include GBF Centers 1 and 2 (Bridgetowne, Quezon City), Cyber Omega (Pearl Drive, Pasig City), and Cybergate Magnolia (D. Hemady, Quezon City).

“The aggressive expansion program of Robinsons Offices shows our active commitment to nation-building. The company is inspired and motivated to aim for excellence as we strive to create a better future for the country,” said Balboa.