Pinoy resto bumida sa Italy magazine

Itinampok ng Italian writer na si Marianna Tognini ang isang Pinoy resto para sa food and lifestyle column ng sikat na magazine sa Italy na Rolling Stone Italia.

Ito ay ang ‘Mabuhay Resto’ na matatagpuan sa Milan na pinangangasiwaan ni Chef Dario Guevarra.

Kabilang sa mga Filipino cuisine na inihahain dito ay adobong baboy at manok, tapsilog, lechon kawali, palabok, siomai, at ilang panghimagas tulad ng halo-halo at ube float.

Sa naturang artikulo, inilarawan ni Tognini ang Mabuhay Resto bilang “The next big thing” sa Milan.

“It’s called Mabuhay!, it’s a Filipino restaurant in Porta Volta, and it’s the first of 6,223 Milanese establishments: a gamble? Perhaps yes, but also a strong and clear message to the sector which, after a bath of humility, should be understood.”

Dagdag pa rito, ani, “The truth is that, in a city where any restaurateur is free to present and any customer is free to choose any gastronomic format that suits them best, the public decides to reward a place that manages to combine quality, quantity, and more than the correct price.” (Moises Caleon)