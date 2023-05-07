PBA may balasahan sa mga patakaran

MAY nakalinyang pagbabago sa rules ng PBA, planong subukan sa PBA on Tour ngayong buwan.

Buena-mano ang bakbakan ng NLEX-Blackwater sa siklab ng Tour sa Caloocan Sports Complex sa May 21.

Marami-rami ang proposed rule changes, iisa-isahin natin sa mga susunod na araw.

“As much as the teams will have the opportunity to try new combinations ang game schemes, the league will take the opportunity to experiment new rules and rule interpretations with the objective of improving the PBA game and make it even more exciting,” paabot ni commissioner Willie Marcial.

Kasama ng Commissioner na bumalangkas sa proposals ang PBA technical team nina deputy commissioner Eric Castro, technical consultant Joey Guanio, technical head Bong Pascual at operations senior officer Mauro Bengua.

Prinisinta ito sa coaches noong Miyerkoles.

Nasa meeting sina Richard del Rosario (Ginebra), Junjie Ablan (Blackwater), McJour Luib (Converge), Tonyboy Espinosa (Magnolia), Caloy Garcia (Rain or Shine), Peter Martin (SMB), Monch Gavieres (Terrafirma), Bong Ravena (TNT), Luigi Trillo (Meralco), Adonis Tierra (NLEX), Waiyip Chong (NorthPort) at Jon Jacinto (Phoenix).

“Part of the proposal was the scrapping of the players timeout, pero binaril ng coaches,” ani Castro.

(Vladi Eduarte)