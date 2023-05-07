Fertilizer scam sa DA binuking

May naaamoy na panibagong fertilizer scam sa Department of Agriculture (DA) ang grupo ng magsasakang Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG).

Tinutukoy ng grupo ang Memorandum Order No. 32 na inisyu ng DA noong Abril 27 na nagtatakda ng guidelines sa distribusyon at paggamit ng biofertilizer ngayong taon upang mapalaki raw ang produksyon ng bigas.

Sa nasabing memorandum order, binanggit ng DA na ang paggamit ng dalawang bag ng inorganic fertilizer urea per hectare ay nagkakahalaga ng P4,000 habang ang selected biofertilizer “can substitute for at least two bags of urea without sacrificing the yield.”

“Theoretically, a savings of more than P2,000 per hectare can be realized if the cost of biofertilizer is less than P2,000 per hectare,” ayon sa DA.

“If the biofertilizer chosen by the DA-RFOs (regional field offices) is less expensive, the fertilizer savings is increased,” dagdag pa sa MO.

Pero sabi ni SINAG chairperson Rosendo So, mali ang basehan ng MO 32 dahil ang presyo ng urea ngayon ay P1,100 na lamang bawat bag. Sa dalawang bag kada ektarya, ang halaga ng urea ay P2,200 kada ektarya, taliwas sa MO 32 na P4,000 bawat ektarya.

“DA’s official bidding price of urea is in fact, only at Php1230 per bag; at two bags per hectare, it is only Php2460, again, way below the false information of P4,000 per hectare Thus, there is no real savings, as claimed by MO 32,” diin ni So.

“We are worried that another scandal that could approximate the fertilizer scam of the previous years may resurface,” dagdag ni So.

Sumulat na ang SINAG kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na siya ring tumatayong kalihim ng DA at kay Senadora Cynthia Villar, chair ng Senate committee on agriculture and foods upang agarang ipabawi ang MO 32.