DBM sa mga gov’t agency: Gastusin ang pondo, ‘wag tipirin

Iniulat ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na nailabas na nila ang 93.8% ng total budget allotment ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno sa katapusan ng first quarter ng 2023.

Sa isang statement, binanggit ng DBM na nakapagpalabas na sila ng kabuuang P2,953,344,220,000 o 93.8% ng P3.16 trillion specific budgets ng iba’t-ibang national government departments o agencies as of March 31, 2023.

“Since the start of the year, we [have conti­nued] to ensure the timely release of all budget allotments in adherence to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for swifter implementation of programs and projects,” ayon sa DBM.

“In order to instill fiscal discipline and promote bureaucratic efficiency among government agencies, the DBM likewise emphasized in this year’s Budget Call that we will look into the agencies’ previous year’s budget utilization and performance as part of the evalua­tion procedure under the budget preparation process, given our limited resources­,” dagdag ng budget department.

Binanggit ng BBM na patuloy nilang hihikatayin ang mga implementing agencies na bilisan ang kanilang disbursements at paggastos dahil ang low cash utilization rates ay magreresulta ng pagkabawas sa kanilang budget sa susunod na taon.