Isla sa Romblon, Batanes kinilala ng int’l travel guide

Swak ang mga isla sa Batanes at Romblon sa inilabas na listahan ng travel guide website na TripZilla na agaw-eksena sa ganda.

Pasok sa ‘12 Secret Beaches in Southeast Asia You Probably Didn’t Know About’ ang Cresta de Gallo sa Romblon na pangalawa sa listahan at ang Morong Beach ng Batanes na pang-pito naman.

Paglalarawan sa Cresta de Gallo, “Cresta de Gallo, a sandbar in the province of Romblon, is a mystery — even to those who have been living in this country for their entire lives. But the journey is worth it, as visitors will be greeted by crystal clear waters and sugar-white sand. The atmosphere is so tranquil and surreal that a few hours can feel like stepping on sacred ground.”

“Situated between the West Philippine Sea and the Pacific Ocean is the coast of Sabtang Island, one of the three inhabited islands in the Province of Batanes. If you’re seeking a unique beach getaway in the Philippines, this is definitely the place to be! Even if it’s way up north, the weather here is still pretty warm. On Sabtang Island, you’ll find Morong Beach, a small strip of powdery white sand backed by low verdant rolling hills. Soak in the sun and go picnicking by the shore or strike a pose by the iconic Nakabuang Arch for the ’Gram!” description naman sa Morong Beach.

Samantala, nanguna naman sa listahang ito ang Sai Nuan Beach ng Thailand. (Moises Caleon)