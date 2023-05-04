Walang kakaba-kaba! Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya malakas bilib kay Caloy Yulo, PH Team

KUMPIYANSA si Japanese head coach Munehiro Kugimiya na magpapakitang-gilas ang anim-kataong natonal men’s artistic gymnastics squad, sa pamumuno ni two-time world champion at Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo, sa pagsabak ss 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

Nagtapos na ang isang linggong training camp ng grupo nitong Martes sa Gymnastics Association of the Philippones (GAP) gym sa loob ng Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Malate, Manila.

“We would like also to thank Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion, secretary general Weng Bautista and, of course, the Philippine Sports Commission for making our training camp and participation of our athletes in the Cambodia SEA Games possible,” sabi ni Kugimiya.

Huli si Kugimiya na magtutungo sa Phnom Penh sa pagsisimula ng SEA Games gymnastics competitions sa Mayo 6 kaya mamumuno muna sina assistant coaches Reyland Capellan at Allen Aldrin Castañeda sa koponan.

“Both Capellan and Castañeda are competent coaches and I am sure that they will be able to handle the job with our gymnasts well,” sabi nito.

Bukod kay Yulo, na lumipad mula sa Tokyo nakaraang linggo, ang iba pang miyembro ng squad ay sina Juan Miguel Besana, Jan Gwynn Tymbang, John Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace de Leon at rookie Jhon Romeo Santillan.

Si Yulo, na dumanas ng strained left ankle ligament na nagpa-atras sa kanya sa FIG World Cup Series sa Cairo, Egypt ay nagsabing gumagaling na pagkatapos ng rehabilitasyon sa Japanese capital.

“Medyo 80 to 90 percent na po akong okay, kaya nang mag-land sa ankle so okay na pong maglaro sa Cambodia SEA Games,” sabi ni Yulo.

Masaya rin siyang nakabalik sa pagsasanay kasama ang mga kasamahan dahil umaasa silang malampasan ang kanilang silver medal finish sa 31st Vietnam SEA Games nakaraang taon.

“Inspired po kaming lahat na makuha iyung team gold sa Cambodia,” sabi ni Yulo.

(Lito Oredo)