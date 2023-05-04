Student nurse sa Cebu sumaklolo sa na-heat stroke

Nagsilbing bayani ang nursing student sa Cebu na sumaklolo sa isang lalaking na-stroke sa sobrang init!

Siya si Julia Baguio, 21-anyos mula Lapu-Lapu City. Kasalukuyan siyang nursing student sa University of Cebu-Banilad. Noong April 28 ay agad remescue si Julia sa isang lalaki matapos umano niya itong makitaan ng ilang senyales ng heat stroke.

Makikita sa nag-viral niyang picture na nakasuot pa si Julia ng uniform habang tumutulong. Habang ginagawa umano niya ito ay nagpatawag siya ng ambulansya sa mga tao sa paligid.

Nagbigay naman ng mensahe si Julia sa kanyang Facebook post matapos ang ginawa niyang ito. Aniya, “I cannot express my warmest appreciation to each one of you for appreciating and being proud of the act of kindness that I did Last Friday but I thank you all for the great messages that I have received from people who are my family, friends and even strangers.”

Courtesy of UC Confessions/Facebook

Para kay Julia, hindi dapat ituring na kabayanihan ang kanyang pagtulong dahil ito umano talaga ang dapat gawin. Dagdag pa niya, “It might be my time to show compassion and empathy towards people who needed a helping hands when they couldn’t no longer stand on their own but your hands are not different from mine because if we all will work hand in hand, shows compassion and empathy even if It’s just a normal day we all could make it happen.” (Moises Caleon)