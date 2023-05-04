Lilipat na kay Jeremy? Pia nagbebenta na ng condo unit

Sabi nga, ‘some good things never last…’

Na kahit ang tinuturing mong palasyo, posibleng iwanan mo.

“If these walls could talk,” sabi ni Pia Wurtzbach sa Instagram post niya ng mga photo niya na nasa condo.

“You may recognize these walls from my pictures. As much as I’ve shot a lot of content here, this condo was my very first solo home and it really meant a lot to me. For 3 years, it has given me a space to be myself, to express myself, to get to know myself better, to rest and distress. I could only wish I used the kitchen more to cook and have more loved ones over…

“But like all things in life, we grow, we transition, we seize the moment. We may even say ‘thank you, next…’ on to the next chapter.

“Whether you’re single or a small family serious about looking for a space and purchasing a condo, I invite you to swipe left and check this out. Maybe this condo is for you. It’s a 145.88sqm corner unit with a Master Bedroom & an ensuite bathroom with WIC, 2BR, 2 T&B / Powder room, kitchen, living & dining area with a balcony plus a parking slot. It’s also interior designed and fully furnished.

“You can send your offers and inquiries to this email ad piawcondo@gmail.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

“So there… I hope this home becomes your brand new start. May it make you feel safe always and give you great memories like it did to me.”

Yes, binibenta na nga ni Pia ang unit na naging saksi ng tagumpay, kaligayahan, pagluha niya sa loob ng tatlong taon.

At masuwerte nga ang makakabili ng condo, dahil imagine, Miss Universe ang nakatira sa unit na ‘yon, bago mo tuluyang angkinin.

Anyway, alam naman natin na may bahay na pinagagawa si Pia (at Jeremy Jauncey?), ‘di ba? Malamang ay ‘yun na ang magiging bahay nila ni Jeremy. (Dondon Sermino)