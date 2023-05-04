Kahit magaling na artista: Bea kumakabog dibdib sa musical play

Hindi ikinakaila ni Bea Alonzo na talagang kinakabahan daw siya sa gagawing musical play na ‘Contra Mundum’ (Ang Larawan Concert) bukas (May 6).

Special participation lang si Bea sa nasabing musical play at kahit napakarami na niyang nagawang pelikula na siya ang bida, not to mention, teleserye rin, kabado siya dahil iba raw kasi talaga ang theater.

First time kasi niya ito at wala talagang experience sa theater.

Sabi ni Bea sa kanyang Instagram post, “Few days before the premiere of Contra Mundum, I had the rare opportunity of being able to go on a sitzprobe (rehearsing with an orchestra) together with the most talented stars of both theatre and film.

“I just sat there and allowed myself to get enthralled by the fantastic performances of these creative individuals. The theater is definitely a different ballgame, but I am honored that I was given a privilege to be on stage and give life to Elsa Montes, even with just a cameo role and without any experience acting on stage. I’m so nervous!!!

“I couldn’t pass on this opportunity to celebrate National Heritage Month and the National Artists behind this masterpieces on May 6.”

(Rose Garcia)