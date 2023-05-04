Antipolo LGU, DOTr planong magtayo ng cable car

Kung dati ay pangarap lamang para sa isang siyudad, magiging totoo na ito sa Antipolo City.

Pero para kay Antipolo City Mayor Casimiro “Jun” Ynares III, nagsimula na nila itong gawing reyalidad matapos nilang makipagpulong sa mga dayuhang consultants sa Department of Transportation.

Nagpresenta ng pre-feasibility study phase at proposal ang mga ito sa project na may kinalaman sa pagtatayo ng cable cars.

Ang cable cars ay inaasahan na magpapagaan sa trapik at makakatulong sa mga motorista at mga Antipolenyo na akyat-baba sa siyudad para sa trabaho o turismo.

Sinabi pa ni Mayor Jun, na ang cable cars ay magdadala sa mga commuters sa mga lugar sa Antipolo at mga business districts at transportation hubs.

“We left the briefing with a feeling that the project is still far on the horizon, but is closer more than ever to reality,” sinabi ni Mayor Jun.

Maihahalintulad din ito sa sikat na cable car sa Hong Kong.

“The consultants showed us what the cable cars would look like and they do resemble the cable cars of Hong Kong’s Ocean Park or the one that brings tourists from the island’s Tung Chung train station to Lantau Island,” sinabi nito.

“They resemble mini-versions of our newer LRT trains,” dagdag niya.

Ito ang magiging kauna-unahan na pang-transportasyon sa Pilipinas na makakatuklong sa pagpapalago lalo sa ekonomiya ng Antipolo City.