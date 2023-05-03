PSA pipigain sa atrasadong national ID

Naghain ng resolusyon ang isang senador upang paimbestigahan ang pangyayari sa likod na pagkaantala ng pag-isyu ng national identification cards (national ID) ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Given the unreasonably prolonged delivery, questio­nable usefulness, and substandard qua­lity of the national IDs, there is already cause to believe that there is malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance on the part of the leadership in the PSA, the BSP, and other relevant agencies in fulfil­ling its mandate under Republic Act No. 11055,” ani Senador Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sa inihaing Senate Resolution No. 585 na nag-aatas sa Senate blue ribbon committee na magsagawa ng pagdinig sa isyu.

Sa Section 3 ng Republic Act No. 11055, itinatag ang Philippine Identification System o PhilSys para magbigay na makatotohanang pruweba sa pagkikilanlan ng lahat ng mamamayan at resident alien para mapasimple rin ang mga pampubliko at pribadong transaksyon.

Nauna nang sinabi ng PSA na halos 60 milyong Pilipino pa lang ang naisyuhan ng PhilSys ID. (Dindo Matining)