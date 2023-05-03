Joel Embiid nadale unang MVP award

MULA sa pagiging ‘The Process’ sa Philadelphia, The MVP na si Joel Embiid.

Nitong Martes ay tinanghal na season MVP si Embiid, two-time scoring champion.

Pagdating niya sa Philly noong 2014, sa 7-foot Cameroonian sumentro ang rebuilding ng 76ers kaya tinawag siyang The Process.

Naungusan ni Embiid si two-time winner Nikola Jokic ng Denver.

Nag-average si 29-year-old Embiid ng 33.1 points tungo sa second straight scoring title, 10.2 rebounds at career high-tying 4.2 assists per game.

Inabot ng sprained right knee ang big man sa playoff sweep sa Brooklyn sa East first round, hindi nakalaro sa opener ng conference semis kontra Boston pero naipanalo ng Sixers.

Pangatlo sa MVP race si Giannis Antetokounmpo ng Milwaukee.

“It’s been a long time coming,” bulalas ni Embiid. “A lot of hard work.” (Vladi Eduarte)