Bayanihan sa Barangay ng MMDA umarangkada

Inilunsad kahapon ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang ‘Bayanihan sa Barangay’ na naglala­yong ilapit ang serbisyo ng ahensya sa publiko sa pamamagitan ng clean-up drive.

Buwena-mano sa proyekto ang mga matata­ong lugar sa Pasay City tulad ng mga Barangay 127, 128, 129, 130, 131 at 132.

Kabilang sa mga aktibidad nito ang paglilinis sa mga estero at bangketa, pagpuputol sa mga puno, pagpintura sa mga pedestrian lane, misting, one-stop shop query service para sa mga lumabag sa perimeter fences sa kahabaan ng Estero de Tripa de Gallina at iba pang gawain na pinamunuan ng Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office, Health, Public Safety and Environmental Protection Office, Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group at Traffic Engineering Center.

“This project is a form of participatory governance where we pool our resources to address problems in a specific area with a goal to bring forth cleaner and orderly communities and healthier Metro Manila residents,” paliwanag ni MMDA acting chairman Don Artes. (Betchai Julian)