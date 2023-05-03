WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
METRO

Bayanihan sa Barangay ng MMDA umarangkada

Inilunsad kahapon ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang ‘Bayanihan sa Barangay’ na naglala­yong ilapit ang serbisyo ng ahensya sa publiko sa pamamagitan ng clean-up drive.

Buwena-mano sa proyekto ang mga matata­ong lugar sa Pasay City tulad ng mga Barangay 127, 128, 129, 130, 131 at 132.

Kabilang sa mga aktibidad nito ang paglilinis sa mga estero at bangketa, pagpuputol sa mga puno, pagpintura sa mga pedestrian lane, misting, one-stop shop query service para sa mga lumabag sa perimeter fences sa kahabaan ng Estero de Tripa de Gallina at iba pang gawain na pinamunuan ng Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office, Health, Public Safety and Environmental Protection Office, Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group at Traffic Engineering Center.

“This project is a form of participatory governance where we pool our resources to address problems in a specific area with a goal to bring forth cleaner and orderly communities and healthier Metro Manila residents,” paliwanag ni MMDA acting chairman Don Artes. (Betchai Julian)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante