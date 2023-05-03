WebClick Tracer

NEWS

75K marinong Pinoy bet ng US firm

Balak ng mga US-based shipping company na kumuha ng 75,000 marinong Pinoy sa loob ng tatlo hanggang apat na taon.

Ito ang ipinabatid ni John Padget, president at chief executive officer ng Carnival Corporation kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa kanilang pulong nitong Martes sa Washing­ton, DC.

Sinabi ni Padget sa pangulo na bukod sa kasipagan ay masayahin ang mga Pilipino kaya aabot sa 75,000 ang kukunin para magtrabaho sa kanyang kompanya sa loob ng apat na taon.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the marine, deck, hospitality, restaurant… everything is based on the happiness, the smile, and the greatness of the Filipino employees,” ani Padget.

Ang Carnival Corporation ang may hawak ng Carnival Cruise Line, Holland American Airlines at Seaborn sa Amerika.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Pangulong Marcos ang mga employer sa Amerika hindi lamang ang Carnival Corporation sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa kakayahan ng mga Filipino professional at skilled worker.

“When you say that the — the ladies and gentlemen that we have here today represent 200,000, you do not represent 200,000 employees, you represent 200,000 families and you represent 200,000 communities in the Philippines,” anang pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito?
