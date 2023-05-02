Sakalam si ‘Phenom’! Alyssa Valdez napiling flag-bearer sa Cambodia SEA Games opening

MAGSISILBING inspirasyon muli si Alyssa Valdez para sa bansa sa pagbiitbit nito sa mga kulay ng bandila sa parada ng mga atleta sa Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony sa Biyernes sa 60,000-seat Morodok Techo Stadium sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“Alyssa best fits our goal of an almost all-female delegation in the opening ceremony,” sabi ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Martes.

“She’s not only the face of Philippine volleyball, but Philippine sports as well.”

Lilipad si Valdez sa Phnom Penh sa Biyernes sa halip na sa araw ng iskedyul ng flight sa Sabado ng pambansang volleyball team ng kababaihan.

“It’s such an honor to be the flag bearer for this year’s SEA Games. It’s a big responsibility but I’m grateful for the trust given to me once again,” sabi ni Valdez, na naging flag bearer din ng bansa sa Singapore 2015 Games. “I first had the opportunity to carry our Philippine flag in 2015 in Singapore and it was an unforgettable experience.”

“I share this with all the women in sports who brought honor and glory to the country,”dagdag ni Valdez, isa sa mga pinakakilalang mukha sa Philippine sports at sinusundan ng milyon tagahanga sa social media.

Sina Tolentino at chef de mission na si Chito Loyzaga lang ang mga lalaking sasama sa parada.

“This is a first in SEA Games history,” sabi ni Tolentino na tinutukoy ang female-dominated contingent.

Nilimitahan ng Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee sa 50 ang bilang ng mga atleta para sa bawat bansa para sa tradisyonal na parada ng mga atleta. (Lito Oredo)