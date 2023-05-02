Pakinabang sa US trip ni Marcos umaapaw – Romualdez

Hindi umano maitatanggi ang benepisyong dulot ng pagbisita ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Estados Unidos.

Ito ang sinabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez matapos na ianunsyo ni United States President Joe Biden na magpapadala ito ng Presidential Trade and Investment Mission sa Pilipinas upang pa­lakasin ang suporta ng Amerika sa ekonomiya at iba pang isyu gaya ng climate change mitigation.

“This high-level trade and investment mission from the US will add more momentum to sustain our country’s economic growth and help establish the Philippines as a hub for investments and as a regional supply chain hub,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Bukod sa mapapasukang trabaho at oportunidad sa pagnenegosyo, sinabi ni Romualdez na patatatagin nito ang supply chain ng bansa. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)