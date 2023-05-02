WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Pakinabang sa US trip ni Marcos umaapaw – Romualdez

Hindi umano maitatanggi ang benepisyong dulot ng pagbisita ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Estados Unidos.

Ito ang sinabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez matapos na ianunsyo ni United States President Joe Biden na magpapadala ito ng Presidential Trade and Investment Mission sa Pilipinas upang pa­lakasin ang suporta ng Amerika sa ekonomiya at iba pang isyu gaya ng climate change mitigation.

“This high-level trade and investment mission from the US will add more momentum to sustain our country’s economic growth and help establish the Philippines as a hub for investments and as a regional supply chain hub,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Bukod sa mapapasukang trabaho at oportunidad sa pagnenegosyo, sinabi ni Romualdez na patatatagin nito ang supply chain ng bansa. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante