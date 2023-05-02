WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

LIFESTYLE

Mga SPED student na game sa sports pinusuan

Umani ng papuri mula sa nga netizen ang mga estudyante na may special needs na naging kalahok sa Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

Makikita sa video na inupload ni Meo Mio (@meomio27) ang mga SPED Athletes na nakikipagsabayan sa kategorya ng takbuhan sa layo na 100-meter dash. 

Humakot ito ng 323.4k views at libo-libong heartwarming reaction mula sa  madlang pipol na naantig sa naturang video.

“If i am the organizer i want to give all of them a medal. It means so much to them and the happiness to be recognized,” crizeron.

“Aww. So adorable. Thank you Deped and to the organizers of this event for giving them opportunity,” puri naman ni @ilovekristel.

“Congrats sa winner and participate. Lalo na sa deped,” ani ng user na si @maria_cernz2023. 

Tanda lang ito na maging sa larangan ng isports ay progresibo tayo. (Moises Caleon)

