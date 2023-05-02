WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

El Niño magsisimula sa Hunyo – Pagasa

Nag-isyu ang state weather bureau Pagasa nitong Martes ng El Niño alert, sa pagsasabing ang weather phenomenon ay maaaring magsimula sa Hunyo, Hul­yo o Agosto kung saan imbes na tag-ulan ay maaring bumaba sa below-normal ang rainfall.

“Recent conditions and model forecasts indicate that El Niño may emerge in the coming season (June-July-August) at 80% probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024,” ayon sa Pagasa.

“With this development, the Pagasa El Niño Souther­n Oscillation (ENSO) Alert and Warning System is now raised to EL NIÑO ALERT,” ayon sa abiso ng weather bureau.

Binanggit ng weather bureau ang masamang epekto ng El Niño tulad ng matinding tagtuyot sa maraming lugar sa bansa.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante