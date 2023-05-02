El Niño magsisimula sa Hunyo – Pagasa

Nag-isyu ang state weather bureau Pagasa nitong Martes ng El Niño alert, sa pagsasabing ang weather phenomenon ay maaaring magsimula sa Hunyo, Hul­yo o Agosto kung saan imbes na tag-ulan ay maaring bumaba sa below-normal ang rainfall.

“Recent conditions and model forecasts indicate that El Niño may emerge in the coming season (June-July-August) at 80% probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024,” ayon sa Pagasa.

“With this development, the Pagasa El Niño Souther­n Oscillation (ENSO) Alert and Warning System is now raised to EL NIÑO ALERT,” ayon sa abiso ng weather bureau.

Binanggit ng weather bureau ang masamang epekto ng El Niño tulad ng matinding tagtuyot sa maraming lugar sa bansa.