Cong nagbabala vs AI; may ngipin na batas sa intellectual property tinulak

NAGBABALA si House Ways and Means Committee Chair at Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda na kung walang “strong, immediate, and responsive” protections sa bansa para sa multimedia artists, tulad ng blocking powers para sa intellectual property authorities, ay “maaaring patayin ng artificial intelligence ang Filipino multimedia sector”.

Ginawa ni Salceda ang pahayag kasunod ng isang artikulo na inilabas ng New York Times hinggil sa mga panganib na maaaring idulot ng artificial intelligence, tulad ng nasa isipan ni scientist Geoffrey Hinton, na nagtrabaho sa teknolohiya sa loob ng mahigit 25 taon.

“The labor displacement issue is very valid. It will definitely make many jobs obsolete. Quick copywriting would be one of the first to fall. Videos made by AI are also emerging, and soon enough, they will be close to real,” aniya.

“But you will notice that AI ultimately relies on source material as basis for the ‘art’ it generates. So, theoretically, we should be able to take legal action on those who use AI-generated material if it infringes on original copyrighted material,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

“What AI appears to do right now is alter original content, but in essence, it still depends on original source material.”

“With these AI-generated multimedia materials all over the internet, you do need a quick response mechanism. That’s why site blocking is as important as copyright protection. No enforcement, no ownership. You cannot own what you cannot protect. And you will not create if you cannot own.”

Pagpasa ng batas para tugunan

ang online infringement hiniling

Sinabi ni Salceda na ang key feature ng House Bill No. 7600, na nag-aamyenda sa Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines ay pinapayagan nito ang Intellectual Property Office “to respond quickly to online infringement through a proper process of petitioning for the blocking of a website that contains infringed material.”

Si Salceda ay principal author ng House Bill No. 7600, or “AN ACT AMENDING CHAPTER XVII OF REPUBLIC ACT NO. 8293, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES, AS AMENDED” na inaprubahan na ng Committee on Trade and Industry.

“I think we will approve it on the floor before the 2nd SONA of PBBM. We have time,” ani Salceda.

Nais din ni Salceda na bumuo ang IPOPHIL ng protocol “for doing site blocking if it is posted on a microsite or a social media account, since, of course, you can’t block the whole site in such cases.”