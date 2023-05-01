Pinay gym instructor sumungkit ng Guinness record sa Qatar

Gumawa ng kasaysayan ang isang Pinay gym instructor sa Qatar matapos niyang masungkit ang kanyang Guinness world title.

Siya si Michelle Butiu, isang fitness trainer at International Fitness Alliance Certified Gym Instructor na kasalukuyang namamalagi sa Qatar. Kamakailan lang ay matagumpay niyang nakuha ang world record bilang “Fastest Crossing of Qatar on Foot (female)”.

Nakapagtala si Michelle ng 190.58 km sa loob ng 1 day, 6 hours, 23 minutes and 42 se­conds mula sa Al Ruwais hanggang Abu Samra (North to South).

“I am certified Ultra-runner! I can only say that the people who supported me were GREAT. Salute! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” pagpapasalamat ni Michelle sa kanyang Facebook post.

Nagpasalamat din si Michelle sa lahat ng mga nagbigay sa kanya ng lakas ng loob para magawa ito.

Sabi pa niya sa kanyang post, “This was my 2nd attempt this year but I’m not ashamed of it coz I’m a kind of a woman who always accept fai­lure and I know in every failure there’s always a success waiting for you!”

“Thank you support team for dedicating your time and effort to push me to the end!” sey pa niya.

Ibinahagi rin ni Michelle sa YouTube ang journey niya sa kanyang attempt para nasabing world record. (Moises Caleon)