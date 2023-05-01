GAB Chairman Richard Clarin nagbabala kontra game-fixing

SERYOSO ang Games and Amusements Board (GAB) na panatilihin ang integridad ng mga propesyunal na liga kaya naman muling nagpaalala at nagbabala ang ahensiya sa mga pro-athlete na huwag masangkot sa anumang pandaraya sa laro o game-fixing.

“Last night I was invited by Senator Manny Pacquiao to the thanksgiving dinner for all 29 teams of MPBL at the Palacio De Manila in Malate. The dinner was attended by players, coaching staff, team owners and sponsors. Commissoner Kenneth Duremdes asked me for help to reiterate to the players the consequences of being involved in game fixing as allegedly they also have problems with some players in the league,” paliwanag ng masipag na chairman ng GAB na si Atty. Richard Clarin.

“I made it clear that our GAB family is here to help promote and protect the safety of all players but also that GAB will seriously go after and penalize those involved in illegal activities.”

Ayon kay Clarin, parurusahan at maaaring matanggalan ng lisensiya ang mga propesyunal na atleta na mapapatunayang involved sa bentahan ng laro o game-fixing.

“Issues I mentioned were game fixing, larong labas and other violations of contracts and implementation of random drug testing,” dagdag ni Clarin. (Lito Oredo)