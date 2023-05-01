Matapos makaranas muli ng power outage ang Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), pumutok ang panawagan para sa resignation ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Ito ang iginiit ng maraming Pinoy matapos magkaroon ng problema sa power supply ang NAIA 3 dakong 1:05 ng mada­ling-araw nitong Lunes, Labor Day. Dahil dito, umabot sa 48 domestic flight ng Cebu Pacific ang nakansela o na-delay sa power outage at halos 9,400 ang apektadong pasahero.

Umusok sa social media ang mga banat kay Secretary Bautista dahil ikatlong beses nang nagkaroon ng power outage sa NAIA ngayong taon, una ay noong Enero 1, 2023, pangalawa ay noong Ene­ro 22 na siyang Chinese New Year at pangatlo nitong Mayo 1, Labor Day.

“I think na kailangan mag-step down na ‘yung current leadership ng DOTR. Mister Jaime Bautista, tinalaga ka ni PBBM as DOTR secretary to fulfill your duties tapos di mo naman ginagawa, maawa ka naman sa taumbayan o,” giit ng isang netizen.

“Jaime Bautista is not fit to run this entity, coming from PAL which has a bad reputation, it seems running DOTR is too much for him to handle. #BautistaResign,” hirit ng isang Ricky S.

Kinastigo rin nina Senador Grace Poe at Jinggoy Estrada ang DOTr dahil sa panibagong aberya sa NAIA.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na tuwing may brownout, maaantala ang buong sistema ng airport at ang biyahe ng publiko. Parang ‘di natututo ang DOTr at NAIA sa mga nauna nitong kapalpa­kan,” sabi ni Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public services sa isang statement.

“The incident shows ano­ther disruptive failure of the airport systems causing grave inconvenience to travelers. The lack of functioning air conditioners in several parts of the airport is not only troublesome but could even be precarious to health especially of the elderly,” dagdag pa niya.

Sinabi naman ni Estrada na nakailang strike na ang mga opisyal ng DOTr at NAIA pero hindi pa rin nadadala ang mga ito sa kanilang kapalpakan.

“Hindi pa ba tayo nadala? To the concerned aviation and transportation officials, have you had not enough yet?” ani Estrada.

“We’ve been in this situation last New Year’s Day and it was even worse. This power outage could have been avoided if the necessary measures are already in place, at least in having an interruptible power supply considering the thinning of power supply this summer season and when demand usually peaks,” dagdag niya.

Inutusan naman ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. si Bautista na agarang ayusin ang problema ng power supply sa NAIA 3. Sa isang press briefing, sinabi ni Bautista na pinasisilip niya ang posibilidad na sinabotahe ang power supply sa Terminal 3. (Dindo Matining)