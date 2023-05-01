Arjo ayaw ibukung mga detalye tungkol sa kasal nila ni Maine

“It is my fairytale.” ‘Yan ang description ni Quezon City District 1 Representative Arjo Atayde sa relasyon nila ni Maine Mendoza nang makapanayam siya at ang kanyang kapatid na si Ria Atayde ni Korina Sanchez sa ‘Korina Interviews’ ng Net25.

“I can’t explain, sabi ko nga there is no slow-mo, there is no whatever like how it comes in fairytale, but it is my fairytale. That’s how it is to me. It’s very sincere. It came in an unexpected way and unexpected time,” pahayag ni Arjo.

“Actually, I think it’s perfect, we’re both emotionally ready, we’re both very happy. I guess I can speak for her now,” dagdag pa ng actor-politician.

Ibinahagi rin ni Arjo ang qualities na gusto niya kay Maine.

“Practical, very very practical. She is also malambing in her own way, she is very logical. She is very kindhearted and very God fearing at the same time.

“I have my weaknesses as well, and she just tries to fill in those as well.”

Sey naman ni Ria, “She brings out the best in him.”

Naikuwento pa ni Arjo na ngayong taon na ang kasal nila ni Maine pero ayaw pa niya sabihin kung kailan ang wedding day, kahit nga napapabalitang sa July na ‘yon.

“To be honest po we can’t also say it yet, we wanna keep it personal.”

“We’re enjoying every bit of it. I have to say, I’m really enjoying being with her. And I’m just looking forward to it.”

Si Ria naman, sa pagiging magkaibigan naman daw sila nagsimula ni Zanjoe Marudo, na isang taon na niyang boyfriend.

Anyway, strict at very generous daw sa kanilang magkapatid ang ina nilang si Sylvia Sanchez.

Thankful din sina Arjo at Ria Kay Sylvia dahil sa magandang na-establish nito sa mga tao sa showbiz. (Byx Almacen)