US binoldyak China: ‘Wag barubal sa WPS

Susuportahan ng Estados Unidos ang pagsita ng Pilipinas sa China sa kanilang ‘provocative and unsafe conduct’ sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The United States stands with The Philippines in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” ayon sa press statement mula US State Department nitong Sabado (Linggo sa PH).

Ayon sa US State Department, nakarating sa kanila ang mga larawan at video hinggil sa insidente sa WPS kung saan muntik nang mabangga ang maliit na barko ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) matapos hara¬ngin ng dambuhalang vessel ng China Coast Guard.

“We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely,” giit pa ng US.

Muli pang nagpaalala ang Amerika na ang anumang ‘armed attack’ sa Pasipiko, kabilang ang South China Sea, sa Philippine armed forces, public vessels, o aircraft, kabilang ang Coast Guard, “would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.”