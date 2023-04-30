Taga-Iloilo Top 1 sa Electronics Engineering Board exam

Idinaan ng isang taga-Iloilo sa matinding pagsisikap at dasal ang kanyang pangarap para maging engineer, pero hindi lang ito ang natupad dahil nag-top 1 pa siya sa Board exam.

Siya si Engr. Joshua Aniken Acusta mula Iloilo City. Nagtapos siya bilang Magna Cum Laude sa Iloilo Science and Technology University at proud DOST scholar din.

Ibinahagi niya sa kanyang Facebook account ang congratulatory message patungkol sa kanyang pagkapasa.

Aniya, “Being a topnotcher or Latin honor wasn’t even in my mind during my early years in college as I was contented with having good grades and a good social life. It was until my last year in college that my classmates and professors encouraged me to aim for Latin honors and for the top 10 in the board exam, so I studied hard for it and eventually succeeded.”

Para kay Engr. Acusta, mas mahirap umano ang paghahanda sa board exam, “Preparing for the board exam is truly harder than taking it. 3 days are all it takes to finish the exam, but it takes 4 years to prepare for it.”

Bukod dito, nag-alay din siya ng pagpapasalamat sa lahat ng taong sumuporta at naniwala sa journey niyang ito lalo na ang kanyang mga magulang, mga kapatid, mga tita, pinsan, kaibigan, kaklase, propesor, at ang kanyang girlfriend.

Dagdag pa rito, ipinagdasal umano ni Engr. Acusta na makuha lang ang ika-10 pwesto subalit sobra pa ang ibinigay sa kanya.

“And the most important of all, thank you Lord God for guiding me and giving me the wisdom that I needed in the board exam. I prayed for top 10 but He gave me the best that could be. Miracles really do happen,” aniya. (Moises Caleon)