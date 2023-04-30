Piolo nasa bucket list ang musical play

Nasa kalagitnaan pa lang ng rehearsals si Piolo Pascual para sa pagbibidahan niya na musical na may titulong ‘Ibarra’ nang mangako siya na gagawa ng isa pang musical.

Pagkaraan ng tatlong dekada ay muling aarte sa entablado si Piolo, isang bagay na kanyang ginagawa noong bago pa siya naging artista sa showbiz. Noong i-offer daw sa kanya ang musical na ‘Ibarra’, natuwa raw siya dahil first time raw siyang gagawa ng stage musical.

“I feel like there’s so much things to learn, not just from the cast, but the production and myself as well. I am so excited about how it’s going to pan out. The last stage show I did was 30 years ago back in college and I have always wanted to do a musical so that I can check it off my bucket list,” sey ni Piolo.

Para kay Piolo, ang paglabas uli sa teatro ang isa sa pinaka-challenging na gagawin niya sa taong ito. Ngayon lang daw ulit siya nakaramdam ng kaba at nerbiyos.

“It’s been a while since we said yes to this project. I’ve been trying to brush it off, put it aside and not focus or concentrate on it because it’s stressful. Nakaka-pressure because it’s an uncharted territory for me. It’s something new, something I haven’t done before. I had my first rehearsal. Now it’s slowly sinking in —the nervousness, the tension is slowly easing. I am embracing the character. I am gonna be here full on. I am committing. I canceled all the rest of my work until after the show so that I can focus on this.”

Produced ang ‘Ibarra’ ng Tanghalang Una Obra at itatanghal ito from June 8 to 18 sa GSIS Theater. Kasama rin sa cast sina Myramae Meneses at Jeffrey Hidalgo bilang sina Maria Clara and Elias. Para ito sa 125th year of Philippine Independence on June 12 and the birthday on June 19 of our national hero Jose Rizal.