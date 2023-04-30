Jessica Sanchez ratsada sa mga proyekto sa ‘Pinas

Dalawang malalaking events ang dahilan kung bakit muling babalik sa Pilipinas ang Filipino-American singer at ‘American Idol’ season 11 runner-up na si Jessica Sanchez.

Una rito ay ang pag-perform niya sa opening ng Mobile Legends Professional League Season 11 Grand Finals on May 7 sa SMX Convention Center. Makakasama ni Jessica ang rapper-composer na si Allison Shore sa pag-perform ng theme song ng league, ang ‘Lakas ng Pinas’.

“‘Lakas ng Pinas’ is an anthem that perfectly expresses Filipino MLBB athletes’ incomparable competence in gaming and esports. I am excited to perform this along with Alisson who poured his heart into crafting this song. I hope the MPL PH community is as excited as I am,” sey ng Fililipino-American singer-songwriter.

Ang ikalawang big event ni Jessica ay pag-perform niya sa coronation night ng Miss Universe Philippines 2023 on May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Kasama naman ni Jessica na magpe-perform sa nasabing beauty pageant si Nam Woo-hyun ng South Korean boy band na INFINITE.

Nakatakda rin daw mag-guest si Jessica sa ‘The Clash’ at ‘All-Out Sundays’ ng GMA-7.

Ang bongga pa rin talaga ni Jessica, ha! (Ruel Mendoza)