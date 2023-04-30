WebClick Tracer

Sunday, April 30, 2023

SPORTS

Golden State, Sacramento matira-matibay sa Game 7

NABULAGA ang Golden State sa small-ball lineup ng Sacramento noong Game 6 at isinuko ng Warriors ang laro 118-99.

Ibinuhol ng Kings ang West first-round series sa 3-3, kasado ang winner-take-all Game 7 sa maingay ding Golden One Center sa Sacramento ngayon.

“We kind oh had to make some adjustments how we were going to guard it and guard the pick-n-roll,” suma ni Warriors forward Kevon Looney.

Pero hindi sila nakahabol.

Si forward Trey Lyles ang pinag-sentro ng Kings, bumuka ang opensa at nakatakbo sa transition. Tumapos si Lyles ng 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals.

Nakaisa sa Chase Center ang Sacramento sa win or go home game.

Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins pa rin ang pangunahing bak-ap ni Stephen Curry sa Golden State.

Aayuda kay De’Aaron Fox sa Kings sina Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray at Lyles. (Vladi Eduarte)

