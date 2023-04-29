WebClick Tracer

Saturday, April 29, 2023

SPORTS

Pinoy bet Dave Apolinario uupak sa IBF title eliminator

IPINAG-UTOS ng International Boxing Federation (IBF) ang pagtatapat nina Filipino undefeated boxer Dave “Dobberman” Apolinario at dating junior flyweight titlist Nicaraguan Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado bilang flyweight title eliminator sa korona ni Sunny “Showtime” Edwards ng England.

Ang laban ay ipinatawag matapos tanggapin ng magkabilang panig ang imbitasyon mula sa sanctioning body na pumasok sa mga pag-uusap para sa isang laban upang matukoy ang mandatoryong maghamon laban sa walang-talong si Edwards (19-0, 4KOs), na mayroong boluntaryong depensa sa Hunyo 10 sa London.

“Be advised that # 3 rated, Felix Alvarado and # 5 rated Dave Apolinario are the 2 highest ranked available contenders in the IBF Flyweight division and have indicated in writing, a willingness to particip90ate in this eliminator,” pahayag ni IBF Championship Committee chairman Carlos Ortiz.

“In an effort to determine who the mandatory challenger will be, the IBF is ordering an elimination bout between Felix Alvarado and Dave Apolinario for the number 1 position. The winner will be #1 and the mandatory challenger. Negotiations should be concluded by May 5, 2023.”

Nakapwesto ang 24-anyos na tubong Maasim, Saranggani sa ilalim ng Sanman Promotions na 5th ranked sa IBF at 2nd sa WBA title ni undefeated Artem Dalakian ng Azerbaijan, habang nasa 14th ito sa WBC.

Tangan ni Apolonario (18-0, 13KOs) ang IBO title matapos nitong patumbahin si Gideon Buthelezi noong Hulyo 29 sa East London, South Africa. (Gerard Arce)

