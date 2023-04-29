WebClick Tracer

Saturday, April 29, 2023

2 Pinoy kinilala ang husay sa Barcelona

Tumanggap ng pagkilala ang dalawang Pinoy mula sa 2023 Casa Asia Award para sa Culture and Society category. Ito ay dahil sa kanilang mga ambag sa kasaysayan at paggawa ng pelikula.

Kinilala ang manunulat at historian na si Guillermo Gómez Rivera. Paglalarawan sa kanya ng Casa Asia, “A director of the Philippine Language Academy, for his promotion of the Spanish language and Hispanic cultures in the Philippines, not only in the different literary genres in which he has written -theatre, poetry, novels, short stories and essays-, but also as an expert ethnographer on the oral traditions of his country.”

Kasama rin niya ang academian at mahusay na filmmaker na si Nick Deocampo. Description kay Nick, “Philippine academic, in the Culture and Society category, for his decisive contribution to the knowledge of Philippine cinema and the recovery of classic Philippine cinema in his country, as well as his commitment to films as a tool for change and social progress; for his defence of LGTBQ+ rights.”

Layunin ng Casa Asia na isulong ang relasyon ng Espanya sa mga bansa sa Asia-Pacific region gaya ng Pilipinas. (Moises Caleon)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

