Saturday, April 29, 2023

NEWS

‘Di pa rehistradong SIM card pinalalantad sa mga telco

Umapela si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa mga telecommunication company (telco) na isapubliko kung ilan pang aktibong SIM ang hindi pa nakakapagparehistro.

Ayon kay Romualdez makabubuti kung malalaman ng publiko kung ilan pa ang hinihintay na magrehistro matapos na palawigin ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang registration period ng 90 araw.

“Their combined data should give us, the public, an idea of how many SIMs, postpaid and prepaid, need to be registered,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Hanggang noong Abril 23, 82.8 milyon ang SIM na nairehistro na sa Smart Communication (39.9 milyon), Globe Telecom (37.09 milyon), at Dito Telecommunity (5.79 milyon).

Mayroong mga ulat na nasa 165 milyon hanggang 170 milyong SIM card ang naibenta ng mga telcos kasama dito ang mga hindi na aktibo.

Nanawagan din si Romualdez sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), at Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na tulungan ang Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Telecommunications Commission, at mga telcos sa pagtiyak na alam ng mga overseas Filipino workers (OFW) at kanilang pamilya ang pangangailangan na irehistro ang kanilang SIM.

“Let us assist OFWs and their families to register. Their mobile phones are their principal means of communicating and connecting to each other. The thought that they could instantly make audio-video calls eases the pain of being thousands of miles away from home and from their loved ones,” sabi ni Romualdez. (Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

