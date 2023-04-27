Poe dinikdik si Tugade sa temporary plaka

Inatasan ni Senadora Grace Poe ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) na maglabas ng kumpletong report sa backlog ng vehicle plates at license cards at kung paano mareresolba ang nasabing mga problema.

“We ask the LTO to give the public a complete report on its backlog on vehicle plates and license cards to give a complete picture of the issues it is facing. With this, we also expect to know its timeline for clearing its deficiencies and how it will do it,” sabi ni Poe sa isang statement.

Sinabi ng chair ng Senate committee on public services, na kailangan niyang dikdikin ang LTO dahil notorious na ang reputasyon nito.

“From license cards to motorcycle plates and car plates, the Land Transportation Office has earned a notorious reputation of delivering short of what is expected­,” ani Poe.

Una rito, isiniwalat ni LTO chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade na mauubos na ang plastic card sa driver’­s license kaya papel na lamang muna ang gagamitin. Sa Hunyo at Hulyo, mauubos na rin ang license plate kaya pahihintulutan nila ang paggamit ng temporary plaka.

“Thorough planning and estimation might help the LTO be up to date with its requirements. It can’t always tell our people to rely on DIY and band-aid measures, which pose security risks and are prone to abuse,” diin ni Poe. (Dindo Matining)