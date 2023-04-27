WebClick Tracer

Friday, April 28, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Poe dinikdik si Tugade sa temporary plaka

Inatasan ni Senadora Grace Poe ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) na maglabas ng kumpletong report sa backlog ng vehicle plates at license cards at kung paano mareresolba ang nasabing mga problema.

“We ask the LTO to give the public a complete report on its backlog on vehicle plates and license cards to give a complete picture of the issues it is facing. With this, we also expect to know its timeline for clearing its deficiencies and how it will do it,” sabi ni Poe sa isang statement.

Sinabi ng chair ng Senate committee on public services, na kailangan niyang dikdikin ang LTO dahil notorious na ang reputasyon nito.

“From license cards to motorcycle plates and car plates, the Land Transportation Office has earned a notorious reputation of delivering short of what is expected­,” ani Poe.

Una rito, isiniwalat ni LTO chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade na mauubos na ang plastic card sa driver’­s license kaya papel na lamang muna ang gagamitin. Sa Hunyo at Hulyo, mauubos na rin ang license plate kaya pahihintulutan nila ang paggamit ng temporary plaka.

“Thorough planning and estimation might help the LTO be up to date with its requirements. It can’t always tell our people to rely on DIY and band-aid measures, which pose security risks and are prone to abuse,” diin ni Poe. (Dindo Matining)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante