Mas pinalawak na PhilHealth coverage ‘niluluto’

Inihahanda na ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) ang pagkakaloob nang mas malawak na health coverage at iba pang benepisyo para sa mga miyembro nito.

Ayon kay PhilHealth acting President at Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr., pangunahin dito ang pagtataas sa bilang ng hemodialysis sessions para sa mga outpatient, na mula sa 90 ay magiging 156 na.

“Sa pamamagitan ng expanded coverage na ito para sa outpatient hemodialysis, masusuportahan na po natin ang buong tatlong sessions kada linggo sa loob ng isang buong taon. Ibinase po ng PhilHealth ang increase na ito batay sa standards ng adequate dialysis na nangangailangan ng tatlong 4-hour sessions per week para sa stage 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients,” sabi pa ni Ledesma.

Bilang tugon naman sa direktiba ni President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., sinabi ni Ledesma na ang state health insurer ay magkakaloob din ng mga bagong benepisyo, kabilang dito ang outpatient mental health package, gayundin ang outpatient therapeutic care package para sa severe acute malnutrition ng mga batang edad limang taong pababa.

“We are committed to continuously improve the benefits we offer and make them more responsive, accessible, and convenient to the Filipino people,” pagbibigay-diin pa ni Ledesma.

“One of these improvements is the introduction of the PhilHealth mobile app along with text message confirmations, so in the very near future your health care will just be a few taps away,” dugtong niya.

Ipinababatid din ng PhilHealth chief ang pagpapalakas ng kanilang PhilHealth Konsulta Package kung saan ang mga miyembro nila ay maaaring pumunta sa partikular na accredited Konsulta provider.

“Ang PhilHealth Konsulta Package ay primary care benefit na maaaring magamit para sa basic services tulad ng check-up, health screening and assessment, laboratory, x-ray, at gamot,” ang paliwanag dito ni Ledesma.

Plano rin, aniya, ng PhilHealth na pagbutihin pa ang kanilang COVID-19 in-patient packages, kasama na rin ang para sa reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at rapid antigen tests, at isolation packages.

“We are also planning to rationalize select in-patient case rates, including moderate and high-risk pneumonia and acute ischemic and hemorrhagic, as these are the most common cases availed in recent years according to our records,” sabi pa ni Ledesma.