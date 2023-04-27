Carlos Edriel Yulo mag-iipon ng puntos para sa Olympics

KAPAG mamalasin ka nga naman!

HINDI na makakalahok ang world champion gymnast na si Caloy Yulo sa

fourth at final leg ng 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series sa Cairo, Egypt dahil sa ankle sprain na natamo nito.

Ang hindi paborableng balita ay inihayag mismo ni Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion-Norton.

“Unfortunately, Carlos is not here as he sprained his ankle and his doctor in Japan did not want him to come and I found out when I was here already,” ayon kay Cynthia.

Sa kabila nito, tiniyak naman ni Carrion-Norton na magpapartisipa si Caloy sa darating na 32nd Southeast Asian Games sa May 5-17 sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

May tsansa rito si Yulo makasungkit ng apat na gintong medalya.

“Carlos will be in the SEA Games and Asian Championships but he needed rest for the World Cup that is more stressful, everyone here agreed he should rest his ankle,” dagdag ni Ginang Carrion-Norton.

Lalahok ang pambato ng Leveriza sa Maynila sa individual all-around, team, parallel bars at horizontal bars. (Lito Oredo)