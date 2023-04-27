Boracay waging most beautiful beach sa Asya

Nanguna ang isla ng Boracay sa inilabas na listahan na ’15 Best Beaches in Asia for Summer Travel’ ng travel guide website na TripZilla.

Makikita rito ang iba’t ibang naggagandahang mga beach sa Asya na swak dayuhin ngayong summer season.

“Boracay’s White Beach is famous for a reason. As its name suggests, this beach in the Philippines is four surreal kilometres of powdery, chalk-white sand. If you’re not a strong swimmer, don’t worry. The calm waters of White Beach deepen gradually, making them ideal for a leisurely dip,” paglalarawan sa Boracay.

“This is easily one of the busiest beach destinations in Asia, lined with many restaurants, resorts, bars, and shops,” dagdag pa rito.

Samantala, pumangalawa naman ang Pantai Cenang ng Malaysia at Pink Beach ng Indonesia. (Moises Caleon)