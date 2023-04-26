WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Toni Braxton maselan operasyon dahil sa lupus

Ni-reveal ng American singer na si Toni Braxton na sumailalim siya sa isang maselang operasyon dahil sa sakit niyang systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), isang common form of lupus.

Na-diagnose si Braxton with SLE noong 2008 at noong September 2022 ay inoperahan siya sa puso dahil ang kanyang main artery ay 80% blocked.

“I went to get tested in the last week of September. I did a specialized test and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities. I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80% blocked. The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived,” kuwento pa ng 55-year old singer.

Traumatic moment daw iyon para sa ‘Unbreak My Heart’ singer na alam niyang may kinalaman ang kanyang sakit na lupus sa nangyayari sa puso niya.

“It was really a scary moment. Had I not gotten that test, my life would’ve been different. I look at it like it was a blessing in disguise for me because now, putting off tests? Oh no, I will not put off tests. If all I have to do for my lupus and my kidney health is pee in a cup, I can pee in a cup. If all I gotta do is get my arm pricked for some blood? Oh yes, I can do that.” (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

