Wednesday, April 26, 2023

NEWS

PUP nagpasiklab sa China competition

Matagumpay na nabingwit ng mga BS Tourism Management student ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines ang ‘most outstanding proposal’ sa kauna-unahang Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation and Utilization proposal competition na idinaos sa China.

Sila ang Team Tanglaw (Light to Guide One’s Path) na binubuo nina Christine Joy Isidro, Aaron Paul Fuellas, Jillian Cathreen Tiamzon, Kent Charles Monteza, at si Marianne Valerie Casala.

Ang naturang kompetisyon ay dinaluhan ng humigit-kumulang 5,000 youth representative mula sa iba’t ibang mga bansa sa Asya gaya ng China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau, at Tajikistan.

Nakaangkla ang kanilang proposal sa pagsasaayos at pagre-rethink ng turismo sa ilang mga komunidad sa Banaue, Ifugao.

“Pagpupugay! Thank you Team Tanglaw, for being a true Beacons of Hope, illuminating light as everyone’s guide to the path of hope toward a better future for the environment, community, and economy. The CTHTM Community is beyond proud with you guys!” pagbati ng PUP CTHTM Student Council sa kanilang Facebook post. (Moises Caleon)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
