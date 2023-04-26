P4.5 budget naipit sa DOTr: Bautista sinisi sa lisensiya, plaka krisis

Naghugas-kamay si Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade sa napipintong kakulangan ng supply ng plastic card para sa driver’s license at plaka ng sasakyan at tila sinisi ang tanggapan ni Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Ayon kay Tugade, hawak ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) ang P4.5 bilyong budget sa pagbili ng license plate sa pribadong manufacturer gayundin ang budget sa pagbili ng plastic card sa lisensiya.

Bukod dito, binanggit din ng LTO chief na Nobyembre 2022 lang siya naupo sa ahensiya kaya hindi maaaring ibato sa kanya ang sisi sa naantalang pagbili ng mga supply.

“I assumed office in November 2022 and the existing officials right now of the DOTr were already the existing officials of the DOTr in mid-2022. Had they really wanted to conduct the early procurement activities, they were already the public officials at that time. They should have done so and not waite­d this long,” wika ni Tugade sa interview ng ANC nitong Miyerkoles.

Dahil sa mga naantalang mga supply, lisensiyang papel ang iisyu sa tinatayang 5.2 milyong driver simula sa Mayo.

Samantala, maaaring payagan ng LTO ang paglalabas ng mga temporary license plate dahil sa inaasahang pagkaubos ng plaka sa Hunyo o Hulyo kapag hindi na­kabili ang DOTr.

“And the DOTr has been fully informed of this situation because, again, since the budget for the procurement of license plates is 4.5 billion, it is the DOTr that is in charge of procuring these items,” paliwanag pa ng opisyal.

Dahil sa inaasahang kakapusan ng plaka, sinabi ni Tugade na posibleng payagan nila ang paggamit ng temporary license plate.

“So for example, ‘yong motorcycle owners, in the absence of a plate number, they can create a plate number, and on the plate number, it will say the motor vehicle file number of the motorcycle,” ani Tugade.

Nangangamba naman ang opisyal na baka lalong lumala ang krimen sa bansa dahil mahihirapan ang pagberipika sa mga temporary plate.

“This is one of the reasons why we should really push for the procurement of these license plates as much as possible. We should exert all effort to avoid a situation wherein we would run out of license plates,” ani Tugade.