Wednesday, April 26, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Mother Lily emotional sa award

Touched si Mother Lily Monteverde sa Lifetime Achievement Award na ipinagkaloob sa kanya ng FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) sa kanilang ‘Parangal ng Sining’ na ginanap noong Sunday sa Seda Hotel Vertis North.

Wala sa nasabing event si Mother Lily at ang anak niyang si Roselle Monteverde ang tumanggap ng parangal na ‘yon.

Noong isang araw nga, nagpakuha ng picture sina Mother Lily, Roselle at Direk Joey Reyes habang hawak-hawak ng Regal matriarch ang kanyang trophy.

Ayon kay Mother Lily, more than a blessing to be recognized for something na love raw niyang gawin.

“Movies are my life — and my life has always be movies,” sabi pa niya.

Binanggit din ni Mother Lily na isa siyang movie fan.

Dagdag pa niya, “For me, telling stories through the films I produced is not work. It is what I am meant to. For me, discovering people to help me tell the stories is not a business. It is what gives me excitement and a reason to go on after so many decades.

“Now my children inherited my passion. Regal continue to make movies.”

Nagpasalamat din si Mother Lily for honoring her for a life so full and filled.

“It is a life full of stories and filled with the magic of films. Maraming salamat, FDCP.”

So touching! 'Yun na! (Jun Lalin)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito?

