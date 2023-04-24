Ariana Grande biktima ng body shaming

Naging biktima ng body shaming ang pop singer na si Ariana Grande dahil sobrang payat daw nito ngayon.

Matagal nang pinupuna ng netizens ang kanyang katawan at ilang beses na rin siyang nagpigil na patulan ang mga ito.

Pero sa pagkakataong ito, nagsalita na si Ariana sa pamamagitan ng isang TikTok video laban sa haters at body shaming comments. Nais lang niyang maging maingat ang mga ito sa kanilang mga komento sa kahit sinong may pinagdaraanan sa buhay.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it, but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.

“I know personally for me, the body you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly.

“Healthy can look different. You never know what someone is going through. Even if someone is coming from a good place, be gentle with each other and with yourselves.

“I think you’re beautiful, no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had — or not. Or anything. I just think: you’re beautiful, and wanted to share some feelings.”

Kasalukuyang ginagawa ni Ariana ang film adaptation ng hit Broadway musical na ‘Wicked’. (Ruel Mendoza)