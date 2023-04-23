Sunod kay Sydney Tancontian hahanapin ng Pilipinas sambo

WALANG humpay ang Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. upang mapasigla ang graasroots program sa asintang makatuklas ng mga susunod sa yapak nina five-time World medalist at two-time Asian champion Sydney Sy-Tancontian at Southeast Asian Games champion Mark ‘Mugen’ Striegl.

Pero tuloy ang pasabak ng mga manlalaro sa mga international tournament gaya sa parating na 32nd Southeast Asian Games sa Cambodian sport Kun Bokator sa Pehnom Penh sa Mayo, Asian and Oceanian Championships sa Kazakhstan sa Hunyo, World Juniors and Youth Championships, World Combat Games sa Oktubre at Asian Indoor Martial Art Games sa Thailand sa Nobyembre.

Bubuo rin ang pederasyon ng mga regional chapter.

“We have this series of trainings that will start in the City of Laoag, then will go to Cebu City and Ormoc City, then immediately proceed to Mati and Davao City. All of this is part of expanding our regional sports programs and after SEA Games,” pahayag ni PSFI president Paolo Tancontian sa Abante Sports Linggo.

“Makaka-benefit nang husto sa project are the underprivileged youth from far flung LGUs (Local Government Units) ng bansa,” dagdag ng dating national team member at SEA Games medalist din. (Gerard Arce)