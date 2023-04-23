Rensy Bajar bagong Knights coach, pinalitan si Bonnie Tan

TINAPOS ni Bonnie Tan ang pagmando bilang coach ng Colegio De San Juan De Letran Knights sa hinatid niya sa tatlong titulo ng National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball.

Ipinasa ng 50-taong-gulang ang baton sa mas batang si Rensy Bajar para sa parating na 99th NCAA season.

Pokus na si Tan sa Philippine Basketball Association sa parehas na kapasidad para sa NorthPort tapos relyebuhan si Pido Jarencio sa Batang Pier. Tumawid naman sa University of Santo Tomas sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines si Jarencio.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities that Letran has afforded me. I’m deeply appreciative of how the community has welcomed me since I came on board and being considered as an honorary Letranite will always be one of the biggest achievements I could ever receive,” sey ni Tan. (Gerard Arce)