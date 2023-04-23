Manhattan apartment ni Barbara Walters binebenta

Nasa market na ang naiwang property ng yumaong si Barbara Walters sa Manhattan, New York.

Ang apartment ni Walters sa Manhattan’s Upper East Side ay binebenta for $19.75 million. Unang binili ng late TV icon ang kanyang luxury apartment noong 1989.

Ayon sa description ng naturang property by Alexa Lambert of Compass, “The home overlooks Central Park and is currently arranged into 2 bedrooms but can be converted into 4. It’s got a ton of other cool features — including a wood-burning fireplace, 10-foot-high ceilings, and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the park views. The primary bedroom suite has a room/office, an expansive closet and beautiful views of the city.”

Nang pumanaw si Walters noong December 30, 2022, walang naiba sa nasabing apartment at intact pa rin ang kanyang mamahaling furnitures and other collectible art pieces.

Si Walters ang isa sa longest-serving journalists at first woman to anchor sa NBC’s ‘Today’ show. Inabangan for 25 years ang kanyang year-end special na ‘Barbara Walter’s 10 Most Fascination People’ on ABC na umere mula 1979 to 2004. (Ruel Mendoza)