81-anyos na mag-BFF nilibot mundo

Masarap mag-travel nang solo pero mas masarap ‘pag may kasama! ‘Yan ang ganap ng magbessy na ito na ang trip ay libutin ang mundo.

Ito ay sina Ellie Hamby at Sandy Hazelip kapwa 81-anyos mula Texas na 23 years nang magkaibigan.

Si Hamby ay isang photographer habang doktor naman si Hazelip. Nagkakilala umano silang dalawa sa Zambia para sa isang medical mission.

Sabi ni Hazelip sa kanyang blog, “Ellie, we both love to travel, our health is good, we travel well together. So wouldn’t it be fun to go around the world in 80 days when we were 80 years old?”

Nang dahil sa COVID, na-delay ang kanilang plano subalit pursigido silang dalawa na i-push ito. Aniya, “Of course, COVID put a stop to the around the world at ’80,’ but we were determined that COVID was not canceling our plans for ‘around the world.’ So we delayed (not canceled) our trip, and now it is around the world in 80 days—at 81 and still on the run.”

Halos 18 bansa na sa pitong kontinente ang kanilang napuntahan. Nagtungo rin sila sa mga sikat na destinasyon sa mundo gaya ng Roman Coliseum, Island of Zanzibar, the Great Pyramids, Skyscrapers, Mt. Fuji, at ilang mga templo sa Bali.

“We’re both independent, very stubborn. But we seem to allow each other to give space. We just understand each other and we know this is a good thing we’re doing and we kind of respect each other’s feelings,” dagdag pa nila sa isang panayam.

Sa ngayon, may isa pa silang trip na pinaplanong puntahan sa susunod na taon.

“My advice is, get up out of that easy chair, step out of your comfort zone, make some plans and live. Your age is only a number,” ani Hazelip. (Moises Caleon)