Todo emote, super proud: Edu madamdamin birthday message kay Luis

Birthday ni Luis Manzano today (April 21), at 42 na siya, ha!

At syempre, naunang nagpasabog ng birthday message ang tatay niyang si Edu Manzano.

Todo emote, at puno ng pagmamahal ang mensahe ni Edu sa kanyang anak.

Heto ang buong mensahe ni Edu sa kay Luis:

“Dear Luis,

“Happy 42nd birthday! On this special day, I want to convey my heartfelt blessings and congratulations on your recent blessings of having a wife and daughter. You have always shone as a son, but now, as a loving husband and father, you radiate even brighter.

“It brings me immense joy to see you take on these new roles with such devotion and dedication. I have no doubt that you will be an incredible partner to Jessy and a wonderful father to Isabella Rose.

“May this birthday bring you all the happiness and love that you deserve. Always remember how much you are loved and cherished, not just today but every day. I am incredibly proud of the man you have become and excited to see where this new chapter in your life takes you.

“Happy Birthday, my dear son.

“With all my love, — Dad”

Bongga, ‘di ba? Na kahit kilala mong joker si Edu, pagdating sa anak, lumalabas ang pagiging seryoso niya, dahil sa pagmamahal. (Dondon Sermino)