Tapyas-presyo sa gasolina, diesel nakaamba

Asahan ang rollback sa susunod na linggo sa diesel at gasoline.

Sinabi ni Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero na base sa four-day monitoring sa international oil market, magkakaroon ng rollback sa gasoline at diesel.

Ayon sa industry source ang kada presyo ng litro ng diesel ay posibleng bumaba ng P0.40 hanggang P0.60.

Sa gasolina naman papalo ito ng P1.30 hanggang P1.50 per liter.

“Kerosene might have no adjustment at all or it might have a rollback or an increase, depending on the last trading,” sinabi ni Romero.

Ayon kay Romero, ito ay dahil sa monetary policy tightening sa US “further [rise] in interest rates could slow growth and curb oil consumption and the fear of stronger dollar will hurt global oil demand…” (Catherine Reyes)