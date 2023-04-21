WebClick Tracer

Friday, April 21, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Tapyas-presyo sa gasolina, diesel nakaamba

Asahan ang rollback sa susunod na linggo sa diesel at gasoline.

Sinabi ni Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero na base sa four-day monitoring sa international oil market, magkakaroon ng rollback sa gasoline at diesel.

Ayon sa industry source ang kada presyo ng litro ng diesel ay posibleng bumaba ng P0.40 hanggang P0.60.

Sa gasolina naman papalo ito ng P1.30 hanggang P1.50 per liter.

“Kerosene might have no adjustment at all or it might have a rollback or an increase, depending on the last trading,” sinabi ni Romero.

Ayon kay Romero, ito ay dahil sa monetary policy tightening sa US “further [rise] in interest rates could slow growth and curb oil consumption and the fear of stronger dollar will hurt global oil demand…” (Catherine Reyes)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante