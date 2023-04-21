BBM, Biden face-to-face sa White House

Nakatakdang bumiyahe sa Estados Unidos si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. para sa limang araw na official visit.

Ito ang inanunsyo ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO) mula Abril 30 hanggang Mayo 4, 2023.

Ayon sa PCO, layon ng biyahe ng Pangulo sa Washington, D.C. na muling pagtibayin ang espesyal na relasyon ng Pilipinas at Amerika.

“The visit will reaffirm the bonds of friendship that give definition and significance to the many facets of the bilateral relationship, underpinned by the close affinity shared by Filipinos and Americans alike for many years,” anang PCO.

Inaasahan ang pagkikita at pagpupulong nina Pangulong Marcos Jr. at US President Joe Biden na susundan ng expanded meeting sa mga cabinet official ng Amerika.

Inianunsyo naman ni White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ang nakatakdang bilateral meeting ng Pangulo at President Biden sa Mayo 1 kung saan kasama sa agenda ang pagpapalakas sa alyansa ng Pilipinas at Estados Unidos.

“During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding US-Philippines alliance,” ani Pierre. (Aileen Taliping)