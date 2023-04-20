Romualdez: Suporta ng mga cong susi sa mataas na rating

Hindi sinolo ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang mataas na performance at trust rating na nakuha nito at kinilala ang magandang pagtatrabaho ng kanyang mga kasama sa Kamara de Representantes.

“This is not just a personal achievement but also a tacit recognition of the tireless efforts of the entire House and the dedication of my fellow lawmakers to pass laws and policies that benefit our country and our people,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Nakakuha si Romualdez ng 59% performance ratin­g sa Tugon ng Masa first quarter 2023 survey ng OCTA Research, mas mataas ng 15% kumpara sa 44% nakuha nito noong Oktobre 2022.

Si Romualdez ay nakapagtala naman ng 55% trust rating sa pinakahuling survey mas mataas sa 38% nakuha nito noong 2022 last quarter survey.

Nangako si Romualdez na patuloy na isusulong ang mga panukala na makakapagpabuti sa kalagayan ng mga Pilipino alinsunod sa 8-point socioeconomic agenda ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)