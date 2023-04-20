WebClick Tracer

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Romualdez: Suporta ng mga cong susi sa mataas na rating

Hindi sinolo ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang mataas na performance at trust rating na nakuha nito at kinilala ang magandang pagtatrabaho ng kanyang mga kasama sa Kamara de Representantes.

“This is not just a personal achievement but also a tacit recognition of the tireless efforts of the entire House and the dedication of my fellow lawmakers to pass laws and policies that benefit our country and our people,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Nakakuha si Romualdez ng 59% performance ratin­g sa Tugon ng Masa first quarter 2023 survey ng OCTA Research, mas mataas ng 15% kumpara sa 44% nakuha nito noong Oktobre 2022.

Si Romualdez ay nakapagtala naman ng 55% trust rating sa pinakahuling survey mas mataas sa 38% nakuha nito noong 2022 last quarter survey.

Nangako si Romualdez na patuloy na isusulong ang mga panukala na makakapagpabuti sa kalagayan ng mga Pilipino alinsunod sa 8-point socioeconomic agenda ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante