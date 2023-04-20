WebClick Tracer

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

NEDA chief kalmado sa pagbagsak ng piso

Hindi nababahala ang pangunahing ekonomista ng administrasyong Marcos sa pagbagsak ng halaga ng piso kontra dolyar.

Sabi ni National Economic and Deve­lopment Authority (NEDA) chief Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, hindi nila hahayaang bumagsak ang halaga ng piso kontra dolyar dahil malaki ang epek­to nito sa ekonomiya, lalo na sa pagpasok ng mga foreign investor sa bansa.

“What we want to achieve is a stable exchange rate. I think there’s a lot of misconception about the weakening peso. In fact, when the peso depreciates a bit – not too much, because too much depreciation will cause instability and that could prevent investment – that allowing it to a lower level like what it is now can improve our competitiveness whether we are for the producers of local substitutes of imports or our exports,” paliwanag ni Balisacan.

“So the trick is to prevent sharp changes in those exchange rates because when you have that kind of world, it’s difficult to make decisions and therefore, investors will postpone their decisions to come to you or not, or to invest, or expand or not because they are not quite sure what the economic conditions are,” dugtong pa niya.

Ang halaga ng piso kontra dolyar ay bumagsak sa P60 nitong Miyerkoles bunsod ng banta ng US Federal Reserve na magpairal ng panibagong rate hike upang malabanan din ang inflation.

Tiwala naman si Balisacan na unti-unti nang babagsak ang inflation o pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin at produkto sa bansa. Sa pagtaya ng NEDA, magiging 3.5% hanggang 4% na lamang ang inflation sa katapusan ng 2023.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante